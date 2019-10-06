 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Best middleweight ever': Fighters weigh in on Twitter after Israel Adesanya KOs Robert Whittaker at UFC 243

6 Oct, 2019 09:05
© Twitter / @USMAN84kg
Israel Adesanya's stunning performance to win the UFC middleweight title at UFC 243 captured the imagination of fans and fellow pros alike. We take a look at the best of the social media reaction from Adesanya's fellow UFC stars.

A host of UFC stars past and present took to Twitter to share their appreciation for Adesanya's -punch-perfect performance in Australia as the Kiwi striker captured the middleweight title in just his seventh fight in the UFC.

Heavyweight contender and fellow African-born star Francis Ngannou hailed Adesanya as "the best middleweight ever" as he congratulated "The Last Stylebender" on his world title win in Melbourne.

And another fellow African fighter, reigning UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, shared a pic of the two following Adesanya's interim title win over Kelvin Gastelum earlier this year, saying: "And then there were 2 UFC UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONS"

Adesanya's display earned plaudits from a former world champion, as ex-middleweight champ and current UFC analyst Michael Bisping hailed the Kiwi's display as a "beautiful performance".

Interestingly, former UFC welterweight champion used the aftermath of Adesanya's world title win to add the Kiwi to his own personal "wish list" of future opponents, as he slotted Adesanya into his imaginary schedule at number three, behind welterweight champ Usman, top contender Colby Covington and before UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

And the man who battled all the way to the scorecards with Adesanya in an epic interim title fight earlier this year, Kelvin Gastelum, showed his respect for his former foe's performance, but hinted that he'd be back for more very soon.

"Izzy showed up BIG," he tweeted, before adding: "See you around, my man."

A host of other past and present UFC stars also weighed in with their takes as they hailed Adesanya's world title-winning display.

