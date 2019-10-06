'Best middleweight ever': Fighters weigh in on Twitter after Israel Adesanya KOs Robert Whittaker at UFC 243

Israel Adesanya's stunning performance to win the UFC middleweight title at UFC 243 captured the imagination of fans and fellow pros alike. We take a look at the best of the social media reaction from Adesanya's fellow UFC stars.

A host of UFC stars past and present took to Twitter to share their appreciation for Adesanya's -punch-perfect performance in Australia as the Kiwi striker captured the middleweight title in just his seventh fight in the UFC.

Heavyweight contender and fellow African-born star Francis Ngannou hailed Adesanya as "the best middleweight ever" as he congratulated "The Last Stylebender" on his world title win in Melbourne.

The best middle weight ever is @stylebender no question about it. Congrats Bro👏👏👏.#thelaststylebender#UFC243 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 6, 2019

And another fellow African fighter, reigning UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, shared a pic of the two following Adesanya's interim title win over Kelvin Gastelum earlier this year, saying: "And then there were 2 UFC UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONS"

And then there were 2 UFC UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONS 🇳🇬🇳🇬✊🏾✊🏾Congrats my brother @stylebender#wenodeycarrylastpic.twitter.com/BskzzMTZZ3 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 6, 2019

Adesanya's display earned plaudits from a former world champion, as ex-middleweight champ and current UFC analyst Michael Bisping hailed the Kiwi's display as a "beautiful performance".

Interestingly, former UFC welterweight champion used the aftermath of Adesanya's world title win to add the Kiwi to his own personal "wish list" of future opponents, as he slotted Adesanya into his imaginary schedule at number three, behind welterweight champ Usman, top contender Colby Covington and before UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

My wish list Usman, Colby, Isreal, Khabib. That order — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 6, 2019

And the man who battled all the way to the scorecards with Adesanya in an epic interim title fight earlier this year, Kelvin Gastelum, showed his respect for his former foe's performance, but hinted that he'd be back for more very soon.

"Izzy showed up BIG," he tweeted, before adding: "See you around, my man."

Well there’s that. Izzy showed up BIG. Congrats @stylebender see you around my man. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 6, 2019

A host of other past and present UFC stars also weighed in with their takes as they hailed Adesanya's world title-winning display.

Amazing performance @stylebender!

That movement to evade and counters! Damn! — Krzysztof Soszynski (@KSOSufc) October 6, 2019

Adesanya inspiring all the skinny mother fuckers in the UFC #UFC243 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 6, 2019

Wow that’s a baaaad man — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 6, 2019