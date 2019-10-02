'Cooking with Khabib': Ferguson trolls UFC rival with tiramisu tweet (VIDEO)

Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson cooked up a very special tweet to troll divisional ruler Khabib Nurmagomedov – again making light of the Russian’s supposed love of a certain coffee-flavored dessert.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are widely tipped to throw down early next year in an eagerly-awaited bout four years in the making.

The pair have been scheduled to face each other on no fewer than four previous occasions, with injury or illness conspiring to scupper the bout each time.

When they were due to meet for a third time at UFC 209 in March 2017, a botched weight cut from Nurmagomedov put paid to the bout – amid claims of the Russian gorging on tiramisu in the run-up to the encounter.

Nurmagomedov later rejected those suggestions, but that hasn’t stopped Ferguson from frequently dinning out on them ever since.

‘El Cucuy’ has nicknamed Khabib ‘tiramisu’ and frequently references his supposed love of the coffee-flavored Italian dessert.

And it was to his go-to taunt that Ferguson turned in his latest sugar-coated barb, posting a video on his Twitter account with a mock-up cooking magazine cover featuring Khabib on the cover.

“I Said It Before & I’ll Say It Again,.. Maaaan I Love Bein’ A Turtle” 🐢 #TiramisuTuesday 👊😂👍 #KhabibTime —> 🍮🍩🍪🍰🎂🧁🥧🥮 # JustSayNo 💯 Champ Shit Only™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #defendorvacatepic.twitter.com/8iksmm8Wwq — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 2, 2019

“My favorite meals for weight cutting,” reads one title, along with: “Introducing Khabib’s own PPV ruining tiramisu recipe.”

The clip continues with footage of Ferguson unloading a bag packed full of tiramisu, all to the soundtrack of ‘Candy’ by funksters Cameo, before showing a photoshop of Khabib training while surrounded by the calorie-laden dish.

A bout between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson now appears inevitable. The Dagestani grappler defended his lightweight crown for a second time in dominant fashion against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September, improving his record to 28-0.

Ferguson, meanwhile, is on a 12-fight win streak and is the number one-ranked contender in the promotion.

Nurmagomedov recently said that there was a “high possibility” that his next fight would take place in his Russian homeland.

Given the stop-start nature of their rivalry so far, victory for either man would ultimately make it all the sweeter.