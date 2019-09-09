'Burger with double cheese!' Khabib celebrates UFC 242 victory with Abu Dhabi banquet binge

Khabib Nurmagomedov had to strip naked to make the 155lbs weight limit before his UFC 242 fight with Dustin Poirier. But now, free from the constraints of competiton, the Russian has celebrated by binging on food at a banquet.

The Russian is famous for his extreme weight cut programme before a fight and struggles with making the UFC's lightweight limit, and was forced to strip naked on the scales to make weight before his unificaiton fight in YAS Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

On fight night however, Khabib had no trouble throwing his weight around and dominated Poirier to become undisputed UFC lightweight champion, submitting the interim titleholder with a rear-naked choke at 2.06 minutes of the third round.

In celebration, a joyous Khabib vaulted the octagon - in something of a repeat of his cage jump after beating Conor McGregor last October - to hug UFC head honcho Dana White seated in the crowd.

A quick look at Khabib's Instagram stories show that those celebrations carried on way after the show in the form of a well-earned post-fight feast. Khabib, 30, gives his 16.4 million Instagram followers a glimpse of his after-party eating habits by filming a king-size feast in the UAE capital.

"Brother, for me, bruger with double cheese," the undefeated champion asks of one grinning waiter, before moving onto the next set of sizzling delicacies.

"Ok, no more cutting weight, no more cutting weight. What you think, I deserve this?" he jokes with the staff.

Khabib then shows meat prepared over hot coals, kebabs, pasta dishes and salads before the camera pans round to a beautifully set table with huge bowls brimming with food and a particularly large pile of chicken. As if that wasn't enough, Khabib later posted a friend's picture of him tucking into a burger from a fast food joint.

Normally, Khabib's fierce rival Conor McGregor has been the butt of jokes in the MMA world for advertizing Burger King and has even been called 'McNugget', invented by UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson. It would seem Khabib could do a decent product placement job if need be.

Ironically, though Khabib is currrently celebrating not being burdened by a weight cut, his next opponent could turn out to be Ferguson, the man he had been scheduled to fight in March 2017 for the interim title before that fight was called off when Khabib was hospitalized during the weight cut.