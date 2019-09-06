UFC 242: Khabib strips naked to make weight as title showdown with Poirier becomes official (VIDEO)

UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to strip naked to make weight but hit the 155lbs mark along with interim champion Dustin Poirier as the pair’s showdown in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night became official.

Nurmagomedov emerged early for a test weigh-in at the fighters’ hotel in Abu Dhabi on Friday morning before returning to tip the scales at officially bang on the 155lbs limit, albeit after stripping off his underwear and standing behind a UFC-branded hoop.

There had been fears that the unbeaten Russian was struggling to make weight after he missed the official media day on Thursday. Back in 2017 his bout with Tony Ferguson was cancelled after Nurmagomedov was hospitalized reportedly due to severe weight-cut issues.

On Friday, the Dagestani fighter appeared anxious as he awaited the result on the scales during his test weigh-in, but was more relaxed as he returned for the official reading, flexing his muscles afterwards and pointing his fingers to the sky.

The Eagle @TeamKhabib lands at 155 pounds to make it official 🦅 #UFC242pic.twitter.com/U9OdCBVQ9p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 6, 2019

Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen had been among those to voice fears that Khabib would struggle with making weight for the bout, given his past woes and the 11-month gap since his last fight against Conor McGregor.

In the event Nurmagomedov - who stands at 27-0 in pro MMA - allayed any such concerns and can now focus on rehydrating.

Interim champion Poirier - who owns a 25-5 record - emerged after Nurmagomedov and also tipped the scales at dead on championship weight.

The pair will take part in the ceremonial weigh-ins in front of fans later on Friday before next meeting in the Octagon for their title unifier at the purpose-built arena on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.

Elsewhere on the card, the only fighter to miss weight was Canada's Sarah Moras, who was 2lbs over the bantamweight limit for her bout against Georgia's Liana Jojua. The fight will still go ahead, although Moras has been fined 20 percent of her purse.