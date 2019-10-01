Hitting the mitts: Watch Gennady Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko in action at the New York open workouts (LIVE)

Follow the action from Madison Square Garden as legendary Kazakh boxing great Gennady "GGG" Golovkin and Ukrainian star Sergiy Derevyanchenko work out for the fans and the media at open workouts before their world title clash.

The vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles will be up for grabs in The Big Apple as Golovkin and Derevyanchenko do battle at the iconic "Mecca of Boxing" Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in the latest world title fight to hit New York City.

Golovkin rebounded from his majority decision defeat to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez with a fourth-round stoppage of Canadian Steve Rolls in his last outing to set up an opportunity to reunite himself with the IBF and IBO world titles he held earlier in his career.

Standing in his way is Derevyanchenko, who heads into the biggest bout of his career with a 13-1 record. That sole defeat came via split decision to Daniel Jacobs in a world title tilt back in 2018 in New York. Now the Ukrainian returns to The Big Apple looking to put things right and capture world championship gold at the second time of asking.

Follow the action as both men work out for the media and the fans at Madison Square Garden ahead of their eagerly-anticipated matchup.