‘His nipples were hard like a woman’: MMA ace Gegard Mousasi accuses Bellator champ Rafael Lovato Jr of taking ‘monkey steroids’

Dutch MMA fighter Gegard Mousasi has accused his former opponent Rafael Lovato Jr, who took his middleweight title in June, of taking performance enhancing drugs. He claimed Lovato’s “hard nipples” were clear proof of steroid use.

Mousasi defeated Lyoto Machida by split decision at Bellator 228 on Saturday, avenging a loss he suffered five years ago at the hands of the Brazilian fighter.

Talking about another possible rematch, Mousasi immediately referred to Lovato Jr, who not only inflicted his only loss since 2015 but also denied him to the Bellator middleweight title.

During the post-fight press conference, the 34-year-old Dutchman lambasted his American counterpart, insisting that his victory in June was achieved with help of anabolic steroids.

“It’s not even a little bit steroids, they’re like monkey steroids,” Mousasi said. “You guys check it out, I can post pictures for you guys if you want. But I’m not a reporter, you should go do some research. Everyone knows he’s on steroids, but people call me a bad loser.”

He also said that Lovato Jr’s nipples were as firm as a woman’s, suggesting that he could even have breastfed babies.

“Well, he looked twice as big at the weigh in. His nipples were hard like a woman. Go watch it! I’m not kidding, I’m not trying to be funny, or something about this. His nipples were twice as – he could have given milk to babies!” Mousasi said.