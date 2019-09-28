Man dubbed 'the best MMA fighter in the world', Floyd Mayweather-backed Makhmud Muradov, wins UFC debut in Copenhagen

Makhmud Muradov, the first mixed martial arts fighter to be signed to Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team, was victorious in his UFC debut in Denmark on Saturday as he outpointed Alessio Di Chirico through three hard-fought rounds.

Muradov was the busier fighter across three rounds, landing more significant strikes in each stanza of the fight but the final score of the fight - two rounds to one - reflected the efforts of Italy's Di Chirico, who hit home with several clubbing blows in an all-action final round.

Also on rt.com 'Y'all upset a black high school dropout outsmarted you' – Mayweather trolls old rival Pacquiao

The win extends Muradov's career record to 23-6 with twelve consecutive victories.

The result will likely reverberate in Las Vegas, and not just in the UFC HQ but perhaps also in the palatial home of Floyd Mayweather.

The two fighters became friends after meeting in a Prague nightclub in 2017 and shortly after he became the first mixed martial artists to officially join Mayweather fight stable known as The Money Team, which has seen his profile swell to the point of collecting close to 600,000 followers on social media platform Instagram.

Shortly after joining up with Mayweather, the retired boxer declared him the "best MMA fighter in the world."

Also on rt.com Michael 'Venom' Page scores CRAZY FLYING KNEE KO to silence hometown crowd at Bellator Dublin (VIDEO)

Muradov's stock increased further when he inked a deal with the UFC just twelve days ago after he was called into action against Di Chirico to replace original opponent Peter Sobotta who was forced to withdraw through injury.