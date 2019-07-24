'Y'all upset a black high school dropout outsmarted you' – Mayweather trolls old rival Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather has unleashed a social media salvo at former foe Manny Pacquiao, after the 40-year-old Filipino issued a challenge to the retired boxer following his world title victory against Keith Thurman last weekend.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in May of 2015 in their only meeting to date, though many analysts bemoaned that the fight took place when both world champion boxers were arguably no longer in their prime.

Nonetheless, Mayweather exited the professional boxing arena with a tenth-round win against UFC star Conor McGregor two years ago to take his professional record to 50-0 in one of the sport's most lucrative bouts in history, while also raking in a reported $9 million for a brief 'exhibition' bout with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa late last year.

However, following Pacquiao's decision win against Thurman last weekend which saw him claim the WBA super middleweight title, 'Pac-man' renewed calls for a second bout with the undefeated American.

Mayweather attended the fight between Pacquiao and Thurman, but claimed in a lengthy social media post that he was there on business as Pacquiao is signed with Mayweather's advisor Al Haymon.

"I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee," Mayweather wrote.

"I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it," Mayweather posted. "This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own.

"For years, all you heard was that "Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao," But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.

"My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!"

While any rematch between the two remains unlikely, their first meeting four years ago was one of the most successful pay-per-view events in history and a second bout would almost certainly draw considerable interest from the sporting community - but whether Mayweather is prepared to risk his 50-0 record against a current world champion will always be unlikely at best.