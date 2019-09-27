‘England annihilating USA proves rugby players would beat NFL players every time’ – Piers Morgan ignites Twitter debate

Professional provocateur Piers Morgan has again enflamed the social media masses by claiming that England's Rugby World Cup win against the USA confirms that rugby players are tougher athletes than their NFL counterparts.

England, the world's third-ranked rugby team, eased to a 45-7 victory against 13th-ranked USA on Thursday in their Pool C clash in what was their second successive win in this year's tournament in Japan.

Eddie Jones' England side are considered to be one of the favorites to claim the World Cup trophy, but the United States team will likely have different goals, with their focus moving to claiming a win in their upcoming pool clash with Tonga, a match targeted by the US coaching staff as being the most realistic prospect of claiming a win before their inevitable elimination.

Nonetheless Morgan, who is known for antagonizing social media with his various declarations, has insisted that England's win underscores the superiority of English rugby players compared to their Gridiron cousins, even going so far as to say that the England rugby team would beat an NFL team at their own sport.

England annihilating USA proves my long-held theory: take all the helmets & pads away, and international rugby players would beat NFL players at either sport every time. #ENGvUSA#RWC19pic.twitter.com/PqO2HACp1h — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 26, 2019

This is obviously quite the statement to make, and largely non-sensical to those who follow either, or both, sports - but Morgan doesn't often let doubt get in the way of a particularly spicy tweet.

As you might expect, Morgan's proclamation was met with disdain by many of those who read it.

I love both sports. But this is just wrong. The reason the pads and helmet are required in the NFL is because they hit so much harder.



Rugby players are tougher. But NFL is a lot harder hitting.



Also, can we stop comparing the sports. They are hugely different. — JamBo (@Dimble_) September 26, 2019

But y’all didn’t even face any NFL players today ? I’m confused Piers. — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) September 26, 2019

Take your best 52 rugby players from around the world, put em in pads, and line them up against the @MiamiDolphins for an NFL game and your rugby boys would lose 70-0. #NFL#football#RugbyWorldCup#getrekt#Fitzmagic — The Sports Guru (@TheSportsGuru5) September 27, 2019

Morgan's position was also weakened considerably by former England rugby player Christian Wade's unsuccessful stint in the NFL during this pre-season. The player, who is one of the top try scorers in English Premiership history, was placed with the Buffalo Bills as part of the NFL's international player program but despite showing some potential, Wade was cut from the team before the season began and his current sporting status left in limbo.