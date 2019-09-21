 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Tokyo tear-up: France and Argentina engage in 20-man brawl after final whistle at Rugby World Cup (VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 11:07 Edited time: 21 Sep, 2019 11:08
Get short URL
Tokyo tear-up: France and Argentina engage in 20-man brawl after final whistle at Rugby World Cup (VIDEO)
© AFP / Frank Fife
The Rugby World Cup exploded in Tokyo as France and Argentina engaged in a full-on 20-man brawl after the final whistle of their opening match in Japan.

Three-time World Cup winners France threatened to run away with the victory after amassing a 20-3 lead by halftime in the match. But Argentina came back strongly in the second half and held a slender one-point lead with just 11 minutes left on the clock.

Replacement fly-half Camille Lopez fired over a drop-kick to give France the go-ahead score, but Les Bleus still had to hold their collective breath when Pumas star Emiliano Boffelli attempted a late penalty from 47 meters out.

Unfortunately for Argentina, his effort was unsuccessful and France held on for the win.

But the tension of the match finally spilled over after the final whistle as a shoving match between players escalated into a 20-man melee. Watch the incident via the video player below.

Also on rt.com Who are the Russian team who nearly shocked hosts Japan in their Rugby World Cup opener?

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies