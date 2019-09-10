 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
#NIRGER? UEFA game one letter off from racial slur rage-trends

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 00:16
© AFP / Paul Faith
A European championship qualifier between Northern Ireland and Germany rage-trended on social media, not because of the platform’s enthusiasm for the game, but because the game's hashtag resembled a common American racial slur.

The game, held in Belfast, was “one mistake away from controversy,” as many social media users pointed out.  Having gotten prematurely enraged, some let fly on Twitter anyway, poking fun at themselves.

Others pointed out it could have been worse - a matchup between the African nation of Nigeria and Germany would result in the actual slur, a fact that made the ‘Accidental Racism’ section of Reddit.

Others chided the game for not picking a less provocative title.

There were social media users who actually tweeted about the game, but they were vastly outnumbered.

Germany ended up beating Northern Ireland 2-0.

