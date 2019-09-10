NIRGER? UEFA game one letter off from racial slur rage-trends

A European championship qualifier between Northern Ireland and Germany rage-trended on social media, not because of the platform’s enthusiasm for the game, but because the game's hashtag resembled a common American racial slur.

The game, held in Belfast, was “one mistake away from controversy,” as many social media users pointed out. Having gotten prematurely enraged, some let fly on Twitter anyway, poking fun at themselves.

#NIRGER just a hashtag about a game



Meanwhile all of black Twitter 🤣: pic.twitter.com/sf9o5ZFmBk — 🇹🇹Daniel Williams🇺🇸 (@SimplyTheDan) September 9, 2019

Whew I almost started a riot with this hashtag. Lemme calm down #NIRGERpic.twitter.com/mmBXxXycPR — Christian, World Freelancer (@cjallday_7) September 9, 2019

Others pointed out it could have been worse - a matchup between the African nation of Nigeria and Germany would result in the actual slur, a fact that made the ‘Accidental Racism’ section of Reddit.

#NIRGER hashtag is trending. Now let's hope Nigeria never gets to play against Germany 🤔 pic.twitter.com/k5OjgPMMcb — René Janssen (@ducklordstudio) September 9, 2019

Saw #NIRGER Trending and was about to get pissed... then I looked at the hashtag again (phew)



And Then I saw why



Northern Ireland is playing Germany



Sonofabitch!



Now what would the hashtag be for



Nigeria Playing Germany



Go ahead. I dare ya.



I Triple Dog Dare Ya! pic.twitter.com/UJExkVWquo — Max (@JeanMax_Jr) September 9, 2019

Others chided the game for not picking a less provocative title.

You think maybe we could use #GERNIR instead of #NIRGER next time these two teams play football? https://t.co/2DplhJ3k5j — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 9, 2019

There were social media users who actually tweeted about the game, but they were vastly outnumbered.

Germany ended up beating Northern Ireland 2-0.

