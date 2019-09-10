#NIRGER? UEFA game one letter off from racial slur rage-trends
The game, held in Belfast, was “one mistake away from controversy,” as many social media users pointed out. Having gotten prematurely enraged, some let fly on Twitter anyway, poking fun at themselves.
#NIRGER just a hashtag about a game— 🇹🇹Daniel Williams🇺🇸 (@SimplyTheDan) September 9, 2019
Meanwhile all of black Twitter 🤣: pic.twitter.com/sf9o5ZFmBk
Whew I almost started a riot with this hashtag. Lemme calm down #NIRGERpic.twitter.com/mmBXxXycPR— Christian, World Freelancer (@cjallday_7) September 9, 2019
Others pointed out it could have been worse - a matchup between the African nation of Nigeria and Germany would result in the actual slur, a fact that made the ‘Accidental Racism’ section of Reddit.
#NIRGER hashtag is trending. Now let's hope Nigeria never gets to play against Germany 🤔 pic.twitter.com/k5OjgPMMcb— René Janssen (@ducklordstudio) September 9, 2019
Saw #NIRGER Trending and was about to get pissed... then I looked at the hashtag again (phew)— Max (@JeanMax_Jr) September 9, 2019
And Then I saw why
Northern Ireland is playing Germany
Sonofabitch!
Now what would the hashtag be for
Nigeria Playing Germany
Go ahead. I dare ya.
I Triple Dog Dare Ya! pic.twitter.com/UJExkVWquo
Others chided the game for not picking a less provocative title.
You think maybe we could use #GERNIR instead of #NIRGER next time these two teams play football? https://t.co/2DplhJ3k5j— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 9, 2019
Tonight #NIRGER - one mistake away from a controversy, like: pic.twitter.com/tkFmQikA7P— Ian (@Ianbrahimovic9) September 9, 2019
There were social media users who actually tweeted about the game, but they were vastly outnumbered.
Germany ended up beating Northern Ireland 2-0.
Kroos stomped on from behind. Could've been bad. #NIRGERpic.twitter.com/hkewLdHB5q— M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) September 9, 2019
