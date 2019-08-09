WATCH: Ex-England rugby star Christian Wade scores 65-yard TD with first touch as NFL player

Christian Wade's debut for the Buffalo Bills was a memorable one as the ex-Wasps and England winger took the ball to the house for a 65-yard touchdown with his first touch as an NFL player after switching sports earlier this year.

Wade, 28, took advantage of a gap in the Indianapolis Colts' defense with his first every carry as an NFL player during the Bills' 24-16 win in Friday's pre-season encounter at New Era Field, showing off the searing pace which saw him evaluated by NFL scouts as a potential breakout gridiron star.

The former England international, who has also represented the British & Irish Lions during a 7-year professional rugby career, officially switched codes last October before signing up with the Bills in April.

And judging by the below clip, his debut couldn't have gone much better.

In his first football game ever. On his first NFL touch.



Former England rugby superstar Christian Wade just scored a 65-yard TD!!!@ChristianWade3#INDvsBUFpic.twitter.com/4You01TFXz — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019

"I knew where I was going even before the ball came because they overloaded one side," Wade said afterwards.

"Then as soon as I got the ball I was off to the races. I was looking up at the screen to see if any of the linebackers or anyone was coming up behind me."

On 1st NFL carry, Christian Wade went 65 yards for storybook TD Thursday night in #Bills 24-16 preseason win vs. #Colts.



“It gives me the motivation to keep going. I get the positive energy that I’m making strides in the right direction. I know I still have loads of work to do.” pic.twitter.com/otUk4qbdiE — Buffalo Bills News (@billsupdates) August 9, 2019

"That's what dreams are made of."



Christian Wade scored his first touchdown in his first football game on his first carry after taking it 65-yards to the house.



Hear from the former rugby star on the play he and Bills fans won't forget: @WGRZ

@TheBillsMafiapic.twitter.com/nTqExncndr — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 9, 2019

Despite the highlight reel touchdown, Wade still faces an anxious wait to find out if he will make the Bills' final squad ahead of the official kickoff of the new NFL season next month.

Some NFL teams are currently bloated with up to 100 players in their preseason squads but the numbers must be cut down to 53 by the time of the first kickoff, meaning that NFL coaches will be faced with some tough decisions when it comes to retaining developmental players such as Wade.

However, the dynamic runner has certainly given himself a realistic chance of making his team's final squad based on the dynamic open-field running he displayed with his first touch of the ball.

The touchdown was noted by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who described the touchdown as one of the more memorable scenes from his football career to date.

"Huge congratulations to Christian Wade," Allen said. "Watching him score that touchdown was one of the coolest experiences of my football career and I wasn't even on the field."

Wade is third in the all-time Premiership try scorers list with 82 and also collected two caps for the England national team.