NFL legend Tom Brady agrees new deal to tie him to the New England Patriots beyond his 44th birthday

Published time: 4 Aug, 2019 18:45 Edited time: 4 Aug, 2019 18:52
© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
All-time great NFL quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to a new two-year deal with Super Bowl champion New England Patriots that will allow the veteran gunslinger to continue playing into his 45th year.

Six-time Super Bowl winner Brady, who turned 42 on Saturday, was given a lucrative birthday present by Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the form a new two-year extension which, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, will see the veteran quarterback increase his 2019 salary from $15 million to $23 million.

Brady was on the cusp of entering the last season of a restructured two-year deal this season, but the Patriots secured a new deal with their talismanic play-caller to continue the franchise's run of not allowing their quarterback to start a new season going into the final year of an existing deal.

Brady's new deal will take him through to the 2021 season, where he will be 44 years of age. Just five quarterbacks have continued playing after their 42nd birthday (and only one of them completed a full season), though Brady has consistently said that he wants to play until he is 45. This new deal appears to keep those hopes alive.

"I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000," Brady said last Wednesday, before news of his new contract was made public.

"I play for a great coach in Coach [Bill] Belichick, and [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and I have a great working relationship. I love Mr. [Robert] Kraft and his family. We've had just incredible success. Hopefully we can keep it going."

Brady was drafted 199th overall by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft and has gone on to have an all-time great career at Foxboro Stadium. Teamed up with legendary Patriots coach Belichick, Brady has led the franchise to six Super Bowls, with the most recent coming last season against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Brady tied to the team for at least two more years, the Patriots' fanbase will be optimistic about continuing that level of success for at least a few years more.

