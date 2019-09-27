 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Check mates: Russian grandmaster Karjakin praises MMA legend Emelianenko after pair play chess game

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 10:56
Get short URL
Check mates: Russian grandmaster Karjakin praises MMA legend Emelianenko after pair play chess game
Sergey Karjakin © Sputnik / Vladimor Vyatkin| Fedor Emelianenko © Sputnik / Vadim Zhernov
Russian chess grand master Sergey Karjakin has called a chess game against Russian heavyweight MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko “memorable” – saying that the fighter has brains to match his undoubted brawn.

I recently played against Fedor Emelianenko in a simultaneous chess display,” Karjakin said.

READ MORE: Ian Nepomniachtchi: Meet the football-loving, video game-mad Russian chess star

Despite winning the game, I immediately noticed that he plays well. It was definitely not the first time he had sat at the chess board. Later I spoke to him and he told me that he often plays chess online to make his brain work. He combines brain exercises with physical workouts. For me this chess sparring was quite memorable,” he added.

In 2016, Karjakin took part in the World Chess Championship, facing Norwegian talent Magnus Carlsen who successfully defended his title against the Russian opponent.

Also on rt.com ‘We don’t need to strip off to gain attention for chess’ – Russian grand master Karjakin

One of the most recognized Russian MMA fighters, the 42-year-old Emelianenko is widely praised for his judo and sambo skills. His incredible fight career spans two decades and includes 38 wins (14 by knockout) and just six losses.

He is set to embark on a multi-fight, ‘retirement tour’ with Bellator in the coming months.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies