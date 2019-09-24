 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Earth is 100% flat': Boxing legend Carl Froch accuses NASA of being 'fake space agency'

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 16:24
Get short URL
'Earth is 100% flat': Boxing legend Carl Froch accuses NASA of being 'fake space agency'
Boxer Carl Froch REUTERS / Eddie Keogh | If Earth were flat as a pancake © Global Look Press / Mary Evans Picture Library
Former world super middleweight champion Carl Froch has joined the flat-Earth brigade, insisting that the planet is “not a globe” and accusing NASA of being a “fake agency.”

The 42-year old, who retired four years ago after amassing 33 wins from his 35 fights, claimed that he wouldn’t believe “the Earth is a globe” until someone such as billionaire Virgin Group founder Richard Branson launches commercial flights into space to prove the opposite.

READ MORE: ‘We ever been to the moon?’ NBA star Curry insists NASA Moon landing was hoax

"The Earth is flat, 100 per cent," Froch said. "There's no proof of the Earth's curvature and this fake space agency NASA use CGI images and everyone is different. I’m looking at them thinking, 'Hang on a minute, they’re like cartoons.'"

Boxer Carl Froch © REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

"When someone like Richard Branson goes up there and starts doing chartered flights... and you can look back on Earth and see the Earth's curvature, I'll believe the Earth is a globe," he added

The rampant flat-Earth theorist Froch also believes that the 1969 moon landing never took place, claiming that NASA fabricated the video of landing on the lunar surface.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies