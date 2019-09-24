'Earth is 100% flat': Boxing legend Carl Froch accuses NASA of being 'fake space agency'

Former world super middleweight champion Carl Froch has joined the flat-Earth brigade, insisting that the planet is “not a globe” and accusing NASA of being a “fake agency.”

The 42-year old, who retired four years ago after amassing 33 wins from his 35 fights, claimed that he wouldn’t believe “the Earth is a globe” until someone such as billionaire Virgin Group founder Richard Branson launches commercial flights into space to prove the opposite.

READ MORE: ‘We ever been to the moon?’ NBA star Curry insists NASA Moon landing was hoax

"The Earth is flat, 100 per cent," Froch said. "There's no proof of the Earth's curvature and this fake space agency NASA use CGI images and everyone is different. I’m looking at them thinking, 'Hang on a minute, they’re like cartoons.'"

"When someone like Richard Branson goes up there and starts doing chartered flights... and you can look back on Earth and see the Earth's curvature, I'll believe the Earth is a globe," he added

The rampant flat-Earth theorist Froch also believes that the 1969 moon landing never took place, claiming that NASA fabricated the video of landing on the lunar surface.