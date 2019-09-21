'Nah. Not at all, mate': Watch Tyson Fury's trainer Ben Davison rebuff fan who asks for selfie DURING Otto Wallin fight (VIDEO)

The look on Tyson Fury's trainer Ben Davison's face said it all when he saw a random fan leaning on the ring apron next to him, attempting to shoot a selfie of the pair.

Davison was cornering Fury during his heavyweight bout against Otto Wallin in Las Vegas when a ringside TV camera captured the moment he caught a fan, who had somehow made it to the ring apron and was leaning his arms forward into the ring to hold his phone, ready to take a selfie.

The fan appears to ask Davison if he'll take a selfie with him, to which the British trainer replies: "Nah. Not at all, mate."

When a fan from the crowd comes for a selfie mid fight 😳👀🤦🏼‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/BRx0Xx8Lkd — Ben Davison (@BenDavison_) September 21, 2019

It was a bizarre moment during a tricky night for Fury and his team. The British heavyweight was expected to cruise to a routine win over the unheralded Swede, but sustained a nasty cut over his right eye early in the fight.

It meant he had to balance the need to box impressively while also ensuring his injured eye didn't get too badly damaged that it would force the ringside physician to call off the contest.

In the end, Fury ran out the comfortable winner before calling out old foe Deontay Wilder. But for trainer Davison, the shock of a fan asking for a selfie mid-fight will likely go down as one of the more bizarre moments in his career.