The Rock to present Masvidal-Diaz winner with $50,000 'BMF' belt at UFC 244

Entertainment superstar Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, will present the winner of the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz with a special $50,000 "BMF" belt, according to UFC president Dana White.

White confirmed that a specially-minted "Baddest Mother F****r In The Game" belt, dubbed the "BMF" belt, will be created for the contest between Masvidal and Diaz, which headlines New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 2.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about the value of the belt, White said: "That's a good question. I think the belt's like 50 grand."

And the UFC president also said The Rock will be on hand to present the belt after the former WWE superstar answered Jorge Masvidal's original suggestion by saying he would love to be there to do it.

White continued: "He's gonna (present the belt).

"He's taking my job. Listen, if The Rock wants to do it, The Rock gets what The Rock wants."