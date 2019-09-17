‘Public disorder and violence’: 100 Lille fans detained in Amsterdam ahead of Champions League clash with Ajax
Amsterdam police said that the fans had disrupted public order which included “lighting off fireworks and violence."
According to local reports, large-scale disorder took place at Strandvliet metro station just over 200 meters from the Johan Cruijff Arena, which will host Tuesday’s match.
Lille supporters reportedly blocked metro traffic by jumping on railway tracks.
Supporters van Lille worden baldadig op station Duivendrecht #Amsterdam#voetbalpic.twitter.com/ITYgNYUSrQ— robert koelewijn (@robertkoelewijn) September 17, 2019
"As a result, we had to stop the metro traffic earlier this afternoon," said a spokesperson for the GVB transport company.
At least one fan has reportedly been injured.
Ajax will play the first Group H match of the Champions League against Lille on Tuesday evening.