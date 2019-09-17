‘Public disorder and violence’: 100 Lille fans detained in Amsterdam ahead of Champions League clash with Ajax

Over 100 fans of French football club Lille have been detained by Dutch police in Amsterdam ahead of the Champions League game against Ajax.

Amsterdam police said that the fans had disrupted public order which included “lighting off fireworks and violence."

According to local reports, large-scale disorder took place at Strandvliet metro station just over 200 meters from the Johan Cruijff Arena, which will host Tuesday’s match.

Lille supporters reportedly blocked metro traffic by jumping on railway tracks.

"As a result, we had to stop the metro traffic earlier this afternoon," said a spokesperson for the GVB transport company.

At least one fan has reportedly been injured.

Ajax will play the first Group H match of the Champions League against Lille on Tuesday evening.