 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Snowden book 'violates CIA & NSA non-disclosure agreements' - US lawsuit
HomeSport News

‘Public disorder and violence’: 100 Lille fans detained in Amsterdam ahead of Champions League clash with Ajax

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 16:05
Get short URL
‘Public disorder and violence’: 100 Lille fans detained in Amsterdam ahead of Champions League clash with Ajax
File Photo. Amsterdam Police and football fans outside the stadium before Champions League match © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
Over 100 fans of French football club Lille have been detained by Dutch police in Amsterdam ahead of the Champions League game against Ajax.

Amsterdam police said that the fans had disrupted public order which included “lighting off fireworks and violence."

READ MORE: WATCH: Juve star Higuain LOSES IT in training as he lashes out at coach and destroys advertising board

According to local reports, large-scale disorder took place at Strandvliet metro station just over 200 meters from the Johan Cruijff Arena, which will host Tuesday’s match.

Lille supporters reportedly blocked metro traffic by jumping on railway tracks.

"As a result, we had to stop the metro traffic earlier this afternoon," said a spokesperson for the GVB transport company.

At least one fan has reportedly been injured.

Ajax will play the first Group H match of the Champions League against Lille on Tuesday evening.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies