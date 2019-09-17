WATCH: Juve star Higuain LOSES IT in training as he lashes out at coach and destroys advertising board

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain erupted in a furious outburst during training with the Turin club as he lashed out at a club coach and destroyed a nearby advertising hoarding.

Juve are currently preparing for their opening Champions league group stage match at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but Argentine forward Higuain was clearly fired up by something in training.

The 31-year-old was seen reacting angrily after failing to chase down a ball. The forward appeared to aim a kick at a nearby coach before putting his foot through a nearby hoarding.

Higuain lost it in training today 😳 pic.twitter.com/k6BaXEyS6c — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 17, 2019

He is eventually urged to calm down by teammates including Leonardo Bonucci, Paolo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

It’s not the first-time the fiery Argentine has lashed out at training. Last season while on loan at training he was seen shouting at coaches and some of his teammates before lashing a ball away in fury.

Angry Higuain 😡



What annoyed the Chelsea striker in training yesterday? 😳 pic.twitter.com/5iXNVXFDWm — Goal (@goal) May 23, 2019

Juve travel to Atletico in a tricky opening fixture to their Champions League group campaign.

The pair met in the last 16 stage last season, when Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-leg hat-trick secured a memorable comeback win for the Serie A champions.