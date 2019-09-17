 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Juve star Higuain LOSES IT in training as he lashes out at coach and destroys advertising board

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 12:45 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 13:06
WATCH: Juve star Higuain LOSES IT in training as he lashes out at coach and destroys advertising board
© AFLO / Maurizio Borsari | screenshot from Twitter / @ESPNFC
Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain erupted in a furious outburst during training with the Turin club as he lashed out at a club coach and destroyed a nearby advertising hoarding.

Juve are currently preparing for their opening Champions league group stage match at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but Argentine forward Higuain was clearly fired up by something in training.    

The 31-year-old was seen reacting angrily after failing to chase down a ball. The forward appeared to aim a kick at a nearby coach before putting his foot through a nearby hoarding.

He is eventually urged to calm down by teammates including Leonardo Bonucci, Paolo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

It’s not the first-time the fiery Argentine has lashed out at training. Last season while on loan at training he was seen shouting at coaches and some of his teammates before lashing a ball away in fury.  

Juve travel to Atletico in a tricky opening fixture to their Champions League group campaign.

The pair met in the last 16 stage last season, when Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-leg hat-trick secured a memorable comeback win for the Serie A champions.    

