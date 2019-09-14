On your bike! Neymar gets BOOED by PSG fans, then scores stoppage-time bicycle-kick winner (VIDEO)

The Paris Saint Germain fans made their feelings known to wantaway star Neymar during PSG's match with Strasbourg on Saturday, but the Brazilian had the last laugh as he scored a stunning injury-time bicycle kick to win the match.

Neymar, who has made no secret his desire to leave the La Liga giants, has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs, including Real Madrid and his former club Barcelona.

But to date no deal has been agreed to transfer the mercurial Brazilian from Paris, leaving him to continue his career with a club, and a fanbase, who know his interests lie elsewhere.

And the PSG fans made very clear how they felt about their wantaway star as they booed his every touch during PSG's labored performance against Strasbourg.

Some players may have wilted under the torrent of boos, while others may have demanded to be substituted, but Neymar persisted and eventually conjured a moment of magic in the 91st minute to earn PSG a priceless win.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Neymar's celebrations were significantly muted as he simply wheeled away as his teammates swamped him. The boos had clearly had an effect, but they didn't stop him being the matchwinner as his stunning strike gave PSG a 1-0 win.

