'People get into scrapes': Burnley boss Dyche to give Drinkwater second chance after nightclub clash

Sean Dyche, manager of English Premier League side Burnley, says that on-loan Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater won't be shipped out of the club after suffering injuries in a violent incident at a Manchester nightclub.

Drinkwater reportedly suffered injuries to his ankle, back and face following a violent confrontation at the Chinawhite nightclub in Manchester, with the incident reportedly occurring after the England international made advances on the partner of another football player.

However, despite Drinkwater sustaining an injury in the attack that will restrict his playing time in the coming weeks, Dyche says that the midfielder will be afforded another opportunity to stake his claim with the club.

"[Footballers] are actually human beings. They do have private lives, which sometimes are not private, obviously. And sometimes they get in scrapes," Dyche told the media on Thursday.

"He's certainly old enough and wise enough to know you do whatever you can to not get in scrapes, but sometimes it happens. We've been big over our time here - you can't just talk about development when it's good news, you also have to work with players if things are not quite as good.

"It's been more that sort of situation, have a chat with him and say, what happened first of all, what was the situation that led to it? OK, let's move away from that, now where to do we go from here. So I think that's where we're at."

Dyche declined to elaborate whether Burnley, or indeed his parent club Chelsea, issued any punishment, declaring the issue "private".

The 29-year-old Drinkwater is a Premier League winner dating back to his days with Leicester City, but hasn't seen similar success since making a big-money move to Chelsea.

The move to Burnley had been seen as a way to rehabilitate the three-times capped England international's career, though hopes of that appear to have been hit with a setback given his avoidable injury woes.