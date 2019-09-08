'She's coming home with me': England star Drinkwater left injured after nightclub love spat - report

Premier League winner Danny Drinkwater was reportedly left with significant injuries after being set upon outside a Manchester nightclub after allegedly attempting to seduce a fellow footballer's girlfriend.

Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater, who is on loan at Premier League outfit Burnley this season, was reportedly attacked by as many as six men outside Chinawhite nightclub after drawing the ire of a fellow pro after making advances on his partner.

The three-times capped England international was reported to have told Scunthorpe United defender Kgosi Ntlhe, "I don't care, mate, she’s coming home with me," after Drinkwater was asked to back down.

Per reports in the English press, Drinkwater lashed out at Ntlhe before he was asked to leave the nightclub where he was attacked, suffering what was described as "horrendous" injuries.

The Sun quoted a source as saying: "At one point [Drinkwater] was curled up in a ball on the ground, as they repeatedly jumped up and down on his ankle and shouting, 'Break his legs'."

"They knew he was a Premier League star and it was his livelihood. There was blood everywhere, and it was all incredibly nasty."

The incident is understood to have left Drinkwater with torn ankle ligaments which could keep him on the sidelines for 4-6 weeks.

It was reported last week that a mystery ankle injury suffered away from the training ground would delay Drinkwater's debut with Burnely until October, though no details were given as to the nature of the injury.

He also suffered bruising, a black eye, swelling and other assorted injuries in the attack.

Another source told The Sun that Drinkwater has little memory of the incident but he is aware that he has "let himself down big time."

"Danny repeatedly tried to chat up a stunning girl in the club and wouldn’t leave her alone," a source told The Sun.

"He tried it on a few times before she told him to shut up by saying she was there with her boyfriend. He confronted Danny in the club, and punches were thrown.

"Both men were kicked out, and whilst Danny was outside things turned really ugly.

"Some other lads really started on him. After a series of verbal exchanges, they knocked him to the ground. He was then hit with an object about the face and body. They were raining blows on him and jumping on his ankle.

"Danny is absolutely mortified now and realizes he can no longer put himself in a position where these incidents happen, regardless of who is at fault."

This incident is the latest off-the-field issue for Drinkwater in a turbulent year. In May he was banned from driving for 20 months after crashing his Range Rover into a wall while two-times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Drinkwater is expected to meet Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Monday as the club decides whether or not to fine the player as a result of the incident.