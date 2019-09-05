 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Savage’: Football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic angrily shuts down reporter (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 15:00 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 15:03
Zlatan Ibrahimovic © Global Look Press / Markus Ulmer
Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently playing for LA Galaxy, has angrily reacted to a reporter who asked him a question during an autograph-signing session.

The 37-year-old was signing autographs for fans after the team’s recent 4-3 defeat to Seattle Sounders, when a reporter asked him about Daniele De Rossi’s move to Argentinian club Boca Juniors.

Zlatan, can I ask you something?” he said. “They called me from Argentina, from the Boca de Selección program. Now, De Rossi …”

However, the journalist didn’t have time to finish the question which visibly irritated the player.

Do you want a picture or not?” Ibrahimovic asked snubbing the question addressed to him before walking away.

Ibrahimovic’s reaction was met with mixed reaction on social media with many fans condemning the footballer for such disrespectful behavior.

He's getting more and more dislikable,” one person reacted.

This is not funny. This is arrogant and disrespectful,” another commentator added.

This is ZLATAN. GO AWAY,” one more user stated.

Savage,” a fan wrote.

