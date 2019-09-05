‘Savage’: Football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic angrily shuts down reporter (VIDEO)

Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently playing for LA Galaxy, has angrily reacted to a reporter who asked him a question during an autograph-signing session.

The 37-year-old was signing autographs for fans after the team’s recent 4-3 defeat to Seattle Sounders, when a reporter asked him about Daniele De Rossi’s move to Argentinian club Boca Juniors.

“Zlatan, can I ask you something?” he said. “They called me from Argentina, from the Boca de Selección program. Now, De Rossi …”

However, the journalist didn’t have time to finish the question which visibly irritated the player.

“Do you want a picture or not?” Ibrahimovic asked snubbing the question addressed to him before walking away.

Ibrahimovic’s reaction was met with mixed reaction on social media with many fans condemning the footballer for such disrespectful behavior.

“He's getting more and more dislikable,” one person reacted.

“This is not funny. This is arrogant and disrespectful,” another commentator added.

This is not funny.

“This is ZLATAN. GO AWAY,” one more user stated.

“Savage,” a fan wrote.