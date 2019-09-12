Khabib's father says Dustin Poirier T-shirt sold 'at a high price' in charity auction

Father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, said that a T-shirt which his son took from Dustin Poirier after the UFC 242 fight in Abu Dhabi had been sold “at a very high price.”

The two fighters exchanged T-shirts bearing each other’s names right after the bout, with Khabib promising to auction the item and transfer proceedings to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation.

“Dustin Poirier’s T-shirt sold at high price,” Nurmagomedov Sr. wrote on his Instagram page without revealing the exact sum of money gained at the auction.

Despite being defeated by Nurmagomedov, Poirier has already reached his goal of raising $25,000 aimed at building a new water tower and a powered water well for an orphanage in Uganda, which was recently struck by a flood.

Nurmagomedov submitted Poirier with a rear-naked choke in the third round of the bout extending his winning record to 28-0, but showed his respect for his opponent with his gesture after the contest.