‘Momentous’: France dump reigning champs USA out of FIBA Basketball World Cup

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 13:34
© AFP / Ye Aung Thu
France have dumped defending champions USA out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, ending the Americans’ bid for a third successive title at the tournament.

The French won 89-79 in the pair’s quarterfinal clash at the Dongguan Basketball Center on Wednesday.

With the win, France progress to a last four meeting with Argentina, who beat Serbia in their quarterfinal match.

Gregg Popovich’s US team had a perfect tournament record up until their defeat to France, having emerged from both groups stages with eight wins from eight.

However, they were no match for a French team including the 7ft 1in Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

The USA mounted a late fightback, but will now miss out on a medal for only the second time in the last 10 editions of the tournament.  

