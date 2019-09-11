‘Momentous’: France dump reigning champs USA out of FIBA Basketball World Cup

France have dumped defending champions USA out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, ending the Americans’ bid for a third successive title at the tournament.

The French won 89-79 in the pair’s quarterfinal clash at the Dongguan Basketball Center on Wednesday.

With the win, France progress to a last four meeting with Argentina, who beat Serbia in their quarterfinal match.

Gregg Popovich’s US team had a perfect tournament record up until their defeat to France, having emerged from both groups stages with eight wins from eight.

However, they were no match for a French team including the 7ft 1in Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

📽 Check out the highlights as @FRABasketball 🇫🇷 pick up a momentous victory over @USABasketball 🇺🇸 to advance to the #FIBAWC Semi-Finals! pic.twitter.com/GVQsMsDP67 — Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) September 11, 2019

The USA mounted a late fightback, but will now miss out on a medal for only the second time in the last 10 editions of the tournament.