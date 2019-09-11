‘Momentous’: France dump reigning champs USA out of FIBA Basketball World Cup
The French won 89-79 in the pair’s quarterfinal clash at the Dongguan Basketball Center on Wednesday.
With the win, France progress to a last four meeting with Argentina, who beat Serbia in their quarterfinal match.
Gregg Popovich’s US team had a perfect tournament record up until their defeat to France, having emerged from both groups stages with eight wins from eight.
However, they were no match for a French team including the 7ft 1in Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds.
📽 Check out the highlights as @FRABasketball 🇫🇷 pick up a momentous victory over @USABasketball 🇺🇸 to advance to the #FIBAWC Semi-Finals! pic.twitter.com/GVQsMsDP67— Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) September 11, 2019
The USA mounted a late fightback, but will now miss out on a medal for only the second time in the last 10 editions of the tournament.
USA will not get a medal in a the FIBA Basketball World Cup for only the second time in the last 10 editions of the tournament (with 2002).— Sportando (@Sportando) September 11, 2019