'I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds': Conor McGregor barks back after Dustin Poirier callout

UFC star Conor McGregor has responded to a social media challenge from Dustin Poirier, telling the American fighter to use more 'respect' when mentioning his name and indicating a rematch could be possible.

McGregor's riposte comes hours after Poirier announced on Twitter that a re-run of the September 2014 meeting between the two, which the Irishman won by first-round TKO, "makes a lot of sense at this point" after Poirier's defeat in the UFC 242 main event to Khabib Nurmagomedov last weekend.

However, McGregor doesn't quite see it that way. "I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro," he responded. "You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up.

"'McGregor’s not next' Motherf***er, it’s McGregor always! McGregor is the goal! Always! Say that now and I’ll think about it."

The animosity that Poirier felt for McGregor prior to their fight wasn't a productive emotion in the cage, as he would later admit to being distracted by the build-up. He would move to the lightweight division soon after the defeat.

The identity of McGregor's next opponent is currently a cause for speculation. He announced to Ariel Helwani during a recent interview on ESPN that a fight with Justin Gaethje was close to being announced during the summer but fell through when McGregor injured his hand in training.

He has suggested that late 2018 or early 2019 could be an ideal date for his first fight since losing by fourth-round submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of last year.