'Me and Conor running it back makes sense': Beaten Poirier aims to renew McGregor rivalry

Dustin Poirier has tabled any talk of retirement following his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 242 main event last weekend, writing on social media that a rematch opposite UFC superstar Conor McGregor "makes sense."

Poirier was defeated by McGregor by first round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014 during the Irishman's rapid rise through the UFC ranks, but 'The Diamond' isn't content with playing a cameo role in McGregor's topsy-turvy story during his UFC tenure - he wants to be a central character.

After the crushing disappointment of losing to Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi, former interim champ Poirier appears to have plotted his route back to title contention - and it leads directly to the notorious former 'champ champ', as he wrote on Twitter that "I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point."

I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 10, 2019

It is difficult to argue against him.

Their first fight, which was McGregor's fourth for the organization, came after months of pre-fight trash talk (mostly from the silver-tongued Dubliner) as he ran roughshod through the UFC featherweight division en route to what would eventually become the single biggest statement ever made in that weight class: his 13-second demolition of the decade-unbeaten Jose Aldo a little over a year later.

Of course, that wouldn't have come without that cast of characters he was pitted against to test his mettle - of which Poirier was one.

Oddly though, as momentous as the win against Poirier was for a then-developing McGregor, the sting of defeat proved to be a crucial motivator for the American.

It spurred a move north to the lightweight division, where he would ultimately earn his big title shot against Nurmagomedov.

Even though that wasn't successful, Poirier knows that a potential re-run of that fight could lie via a lucrative payday with McGregor.

Poirier has earned a legion of new fans for the manner in which he elaborated on his disappointment at losing his world title opportunity to Nurmagomedov last weekend, and what better way to to engage them again by aiming his crosshairs at The Eagle's chief rival?

For the Irishman, also intent on another showdown with Khabib, Poirier could offer the best indirect route back to that - especially as the undefeated Russian now appears fixed on next facing longtime rival Tony Ferguson - himself on a 12-fight unbeaten streak.

Poirier has indicated the fight makes sense for him, and McGregor may well feel the same.