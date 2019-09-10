F1 icon Michael Schumacher receiving stem cell treatment in Paris hospital – reports

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher is reportedly under the care of renowned stem cell expert Philippe Menasche in a Paris hospital, nearly six years after suffering a head injury in a skiing accident in France.

Schumacher was placed in a medically-induced coma following the December 2013 incident and hasn't been seen in public since, while his family have remaining tight-lipped on his condition.

However, according to reports from French publication La Parisien, the 50-year-old is currently receiving stem cell transfusion treatment at the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris from Menasche, described in medical circles as a "pioneer in stem cell surgery." Schumacher reportedly received stem cell transfusions on two occasions in 2018.

The treatment involves replacing damaged cells with healthy ones sourced from bone marrow and blood.

The report states that Schumacher arrives at the hospital by helicopter in the company of a small medical team and is checked into the facility under a false name.

While no official word as to Schumacher's health has been released in the years since his accident his former boss at the Ferrari Formula 1 team, Jean Todt, spoke of the German driver's condition in July.

"I’m always careful with such statements, but it’s true. I saw the race [Grand Prix at Hockenheim] together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland," Todt told Radio Monte-Carlo.

"Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting."

Schumacher's last race took place at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix where he finished in 14th position. He is often described as the greatest Formula 1 driver in history, holding several records in the sport including the most world championships, most wins, most fastest laps and the most races won in a single season.

His son Mick currently competes on the Formula 2 circuit and is signed to the Ferrari Driver Academy.