Ice hockey star Subban trolled for telling fiancee Vonn to stop clapping Russian Medvedev at US Open

Ice hockey star PK Subban got some online stick after sharing a video of himself stopping fiancée Lindsey Vonn from appearing to clap Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the US Open final, writing “someone’s got to keep her in line.”

The New Jersey Devils defenseman and his ex-Olympic ski champ partner were among the stars in attendance at Flushing Meadows on Sunday as Russian youngster Medvedev took on Spanish legend Nadal.

Nadal eventually won a four-hour, five-set marathon to clinch his 19th Grand Slam title and put him just one off the all-time tally of Roger Federer.

But Medvedev also won widespread praise for pushing the Spaniard all the way in what was a maiden appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Despite high-profile run-ins with the New York crowd in previous rounds, the Russian even enjoyed a fair amount of polite support on Sunday – including from American Vonn.

Footage shared by Subban shows his 34-year-old fiancée clapping and cheering, apparently after Medvedev had just won a point.

The Canadian hockey star then leans over, pushing Vonn’s hands down in a gesture imploring her to stop.

“Some has to keep her in line,” Subban wrote, adding: “Congrats to both of these guys!”

The move did not go down well with some of the Twitterati, who warned Subban that actions such as that would not bode well for the pair’s upcoming marriage.

FYI PK, if you want a long and lasting marriage, NEVER tell your wife how to act😂...more so in public — AleGood (@AlexPert80) September 9, 2019

Let Lindsey clap for heaven's sake. Daniil deserved it. — Skopje Smog Alarm (@SkopjeSmogAlarm) September 9, 2019

Some even thought that the feminist police would be on the case because of the gesture.

Cue feminist outrage — CTM🇺🇸🦅 (@ctm800) September 9, 2019

Subban, 30, and Vonn – who previously dated golf star Tiger Woods – announced their engagement on Instagram just over two weeks ago.

The loved-up pair piled on the displays of affection at Arthur Ashe Stadium as the action unfolded on the court.

Subban later tweeted his congratulations to both men’s finalists, telling 23-year-old Russian ace Medvedev that “your time is coming” and adding a ‘beast’ hashtag.