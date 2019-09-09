Magic Medvedev: Russian ace rises to top 4 ranking after incredible US Open run

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev has reached a career-high ranking of world number four after his phenomenal run at the US Open, where he lost in an epic final to Rafael Nadal.

Making a maiden appearance in a Grand Slam final, the 23-year-old Russian fell to Spanish legend Nadal in a five-set thriller 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6 at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

It looked like Medvedev was down and out against his more decorated rival after the Russian lost the first two sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but he mounted a stunning comeback to take the next two sets and push Nadal all the way in marathon match lasting four hours and 49 minutes.

The final was Medvedev’s fourth in succession and seventh in total at tournaments this year, and came after he clinched his maiden Masters title in Cincinnati on the eve of the US Open, which put him in the top 5 of the ATP rankings.

His incredible performance at the US Open has now propelled him even higher, to fourth place, just behind tennis giants Novak Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer.

“It's an amazing story. All this summer is amazing for me. I will remember every moment of it. I have a really good memory if we talk about tennis. I'll definitely remember it even when I'm 70 years old,” Medvedev said.

Medvedev’s incredible form has guaranteed him a spot at the Nitto ATP Finals in London – the season-ending event bringing together the best players of the year.

The hard-fought victory handed Nadal a 19th major title, just one Grand Slam away from Federer’s all-time record of 20 majors.