‘I love USA!’ Daniil Medvedev seals peace with New York crowd as he books spot in US Open final

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev booked a spot in the US Open final by beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets but also completed his reversal from zero to something approaching a hero with the New York crowd by declaring "I love USA."

Medvedev, 23, became Russia’s first men’s Grand Slam finalist since 2005, beating Bulgarian Dimitrov 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

READ MORE: Russia’s Medvedev marches into US Open final with straight sets win over Dimitrov

It hands the number five seed a chance at a maiden Grand Slam title – in a summer in which he had already claimed his first Masters title in Cincinnati on the eve of the US Open.

But Medvedev’s run at Flushing Meadows has been far from plain sailing, as he has battled his opponents, injury and also, at times, the New York crowd.

Also on rt.com 'Sorry guys and thank you!' Taped-up bad boy Medvedev battles past Wawrinka and into US Open semis

And while Dimitrov was the better-supported man in their semifinal, Medvedev did not endure anything near the hostility of previous rounds, even winning cheers on sealing the match.

The Russian continued to patch things up with the crowd afterwards, saying:

“When I was going to the USA, I didn’t know it would be that good. I have to say I love the USA!"

“If someone told me it wouldn’t be easy because of cramping, or with the crowd, I would have thought I was going home. Finally I’m standing here before playing a final on Sunday and I’m just really happy.

“Just as you guys will be watching [the second semifinal] here, I’ll be watching it with popcorn in front of the TV.”

Medvedev has indeed enjoyed a remarkable summer in North America, which has seen him rise into the world’s top five before the US Open, and which has now earned him a fourth successive appearance in a final.

Daniil Medvedev’s incredible Summer 2019:



Washington:🥈

Montreal:🥈

Cincinnati:🏆#USOpen:🏆or🥈



Medvedev beats Dimitrov 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 to reach his first Slam final; he awaits either Berrettini or Nadal. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 6, 2019

.@DaniilMedwed improves to 20-2 on summer hard courts and is the 3rd player in the Open Era to reach the final in Washington (@CitiOpen), Canada (@rogerscup) @CincyTennis and @USOpen in the same season, joining @AndreAgassi in 1995 and Ivan Lendl in 1982. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) September 6, 2019

.@DaniilMedwed is 1st #Russian to reach the @usopen final since 2000 when Marat Safin defeated Sampras 64 63 63 in the championship. #Medvedev also wins his 50th match (50-16) and advances to his @ATP_Tour best 7th final (2-4) of the season. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) September 6, 2019

The man he meets in Sunday’s final is widely fancied to be Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who takes on Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the second semifinal.

Nadal, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, is bidding to add a fourth US Open title to his trophy cabinet. Should he reach the final he will no doubt enjoy stronger support, but as Medvedev has shown, he is rather enjoying life Stateside.