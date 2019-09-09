WATCH: Insane footage of daredevil wingsuit flyers diving and hitting targets at breathtaking height

The world’s best skydivers put on a spectacular show in China, fearlessly diving from a thousand-foot mountain peak and hitting targets at insane heights at the 2019 Wingsuit Flying World Championship.

The five-day competition saw dozens of participants from 11 countries jumping off the 1,445m high Tianmen Mountain before soaring through the sky, racing 1.1km to the finish line.

Along with the acrobatic flying and performance flying events, there was also a target hitting competition, which requires high concentration and incredible flying skills.

Soaring at insane speeds of 180kph (111mph), competitors attempt to hit multi-colored targets with their helmets.

The targets, which hang high on the mountains, range from 9 to 90cm in diameter.

Click to see 1,445m wingsuit flight as a target-hitting competition was held at the 2019 Wingsuit Flying World Championship pic.twitter.com/8DpS2QFbHq — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 9, 2019

The Wingsuit Flying World Championship was first held in 2012 and has since become an annual event, bringing together adventure lovers from all over the world.