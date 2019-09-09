 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Insane footage of daredevil wingsuit flyers diving and hitting targets at breathtaking height

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 12:10
A wingsuit flyer glides through the air during a wingsuit flying competition © Global Look Press / © Zhou Guoqiang
The world’s best skydivers put on a spectacular show in China, fearlessly diving from a thousand-foot mountain peak and hitting targets at insane heights at the 2019 Wingsuit Flying World Championship.

The five-day competition saw dozens of participants from 11 countries jumping off the 1,445m high Tianmen Mountain before soaring through the sky, racing 1.1km to the finish line.

Along with the acrobatic flying and performance flying events, there was also a target hitting competition, which requires high concentration and incredible flying skills.

Soaring at insane speeds of 180kph (111mph), competitors attempt to hit multi-colored targets with their helmets.

The targets, which hang high on the mountains, range from 9 to 90cm in diameter.

The Wingsuit Flying World Championship was first held in 2012 and has since become an annual event, bringing together adventure lovers from all over the world.

