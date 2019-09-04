High crimes: Cannabis farm raided by police after being discovered on Vuelta a Espana aerial shots

Spanish police were given an unexpected helping hand when televised overhead shots at the Vuelta a Espana revealed two cannabis farms were being grown on the roof of a building parallel to the course just outside of Barcelona.

We have all heard the stories about drugs in cycling, but this is taking it to a whole new level as Spanish police confirmed to ESPN that 40 cannabis plants were seized in a raid after being captured on the broadcast of the eighth stage of the annual race.

Also on rt.com ‘We smoke $40K of marijuana’: Mike Tyson reveals the amount of weed consumed per month

Images of the plants went viral on social media shortly after, which led to local police raiding an apartment building to seize the contraband.

Growing cannabis for personal consumption is not illegal in Spain but the volume of the plants leads investigators to believe that the plants were being grown for the express purpose of illegal distribution.

🔴 🚁 El helicóptero de #LaVuelta19 descubre una plantación de marihuana en una azotea. pic.twitter.com/Zhry3x1rng — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) September 3, 2019

still can’t get over the fact someone thought their cannabis farm was safe on the roof only for it to get broadcasted live around the world and promptly raided due to a helicopter following the Vuelta a España — Robyn (@rxbyndavidson) September 4, 2019

"We received information thanks to the images that individuals posted on social media that had been taken from the helicopter of La Vuelta," a police spokesperson told EPSN.

"That has helped us to seize 40 marijuana plants. No one has been arrested, but the investigation is still ongoing to find those responsible."