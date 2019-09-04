 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
High crimes: Cannabis farm raided by police after being discovered on Vuelta a Espana aerial shots

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 17:18 Edited time: 4 Sep, 2019 17:19
© AFP / Raul Arboleda | Twitter
Spanish police were given an unexpected helping hand when televised overhead shots at the Vuelta a Espana revealed two cannabis farms were being grown on the roof of a building parallel to the course just outside of Barcelona.

We have all heard the stories about drugs in cycling, but this is taking it to a whole new level as Spanish police confirmed to ESPN that 40 cannabis plants were seized in a raid after being captured on the broadcast of the eighth stage of the annual race.

Images of the plants went viral on social media shortly after, which led to local police raiding an apartment building to seize the contraband.

Growing cannabis for personal consumption is not illegal in Spain but the volume of the plants leads investigators to believe that the plants were being grown for the express purpose of illegal distribution.

"We received information thanks to the images that individuals posted on social media that had been taken from the helicopter of La Vuelta," a police spokesperson told EPSN.

"That has helped us to seize 40 marijuana plants. No one has been arrested, but the investigation is still ongoing to find those responsible."

