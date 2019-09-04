 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-Real Madrid & Germany defender Christoph Metzelder suspected of 'spreading child pornography’

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 12:01
Reuters / Alex Grimm
The home of former Germany international and Real Madrid defender Christoph Metzelder has been raided by German police over suspicions that he 'spread child pornography', according to reports.

Metzelder, who made more than 40 appearances for the Germany national team, was interrogated by police officers who also confiscated his mobile phone and computer.

The 38-year-old was holding a training course at the Hennef sports school in Rhine when he was asked by police to accompany them to his home in Dusseldorf.

No charges have been brought against Metzelder, but a spokesperson for Hamburg’s prosecutors said that he was suspected of spreading child pornography, which included “digital image recordings.”

Christoph Metzelder © Global Look Press / via www.imago-images.de

German outlet Bild reported that the raid took place in the wake of accusations made by a woman from Hamburg who allegedly had a relationship with the former player.

The woman, whose name has not been revealed, reportedly showed images of child abuse to police, claiming to have received them from Metzelder via WhatsApp.

Christoph Metzelder together with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier © Global Look Press / Britta Pedersen

During his high-profile sports career, Metzelder played for football giants such as Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. He was part of the German team which finished second at the 2002 FIFA World Cup after losing to Brazil in the final.

