UFC 242 build-up: Khabib and Poirier make their final preparations ahead of fight week in Abu Dhabi

The UFC's Embedded cameras are following the stars of UFC 242 throughout their fight week adventure as they head to Abu Dhabi for their fights on September 7.

The first episode of the UFC's behind-the-scenes fight week vlog focuses on the stars as they arrive in Abu Dhabi ahead of a busy fight week ahead of the big show on Saturday night.

Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was given a warm welcome on his arrival in Abu Dhabi, while Khabib and his teammates continued their relentless training regimen ahead of their respective fights.

The cameras also checked in with co-main event stars Edson Barboza and Paul Felder ahead of their eagerly-anticipated rematch.

Check out the first episode of the vlog via the video player below.