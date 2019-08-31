 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Mane rages at Liverpool teammate Salah as fans accuse Egyptian of selfishness

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 18:55 Edited time: 31 Aug, 2019 18:56
Get short URL
Mane rages at Liverpool teammate Salah as fans accuse Egyptian of selfishness
Imago-images / Shaun Boggust
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane launched into a furious touchline rant in apparent anger at Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian failed to square the ball to his teammate during the Premier League win at Burnley.

Senegalese star Mane was substituted in the 85th minute of the clash at Turf Moor, which Liverpool won 3-0 thanks to an own goal from Chris Wood and strikes by Mane and Roberto Firmino.

But after making his way to the bench, Mane appeared to be furious that Salah had not squared the ball to him moments earlier when he had been well-placed.

The normally mild-mannered Mane was seen remonstrating on the Liverpool touchline before being calmed down by teammates James Milner and Firmino.

The incident was quickly picked up on by social media users, some of whom believed the Senegalese star had every right to be angry at his teammate.

The scenes took the shine off what was Liverpool's 13th straight Premier League win as they returned to the top of the table with four victories from four games this season. 

It is also not the first time Salah has been criticized for not passing. He was labelled “selfish and greedy” by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher during the victory over Fulham last season. 

 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies