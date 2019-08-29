 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Punchy-uppy? Lomachenko shows off football & boxing juggling ahead of Campbell fight (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 13:31
Instagram / Vasyl Lomachenko
Boxer Vasyl Lomachenko is known for his intense and sometimes bizarre training methods. But the Ukrainian outdid himself recently when showing off his hand-eye coordination by juggling a football while wearing boxing gloves.

'Loma' is considered by many the world's pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, and will defend his WBA and WBO world lightweight titles against British boxer Luke Campbell in London on Saturday, with the Ring magazine and WBC 135lbs belts also up for grabs.

In the boxing fraternity, Lomachenko's unorthodox training methods are well known, and include elements of traditional Ukrainian dance and holding his breath underwater for several minutes, but playing keepy-uppy with punches whilst wearing boxing gloves is somehting new to even the most hardcore fan.

The 32-year-old was filmed by his manager Egis Klimas in the week leading up to his showdown with Campbell, which will be astonishingly be only the fighter's 15th professional outing.

Lomachenko will go up against another Olympic champion in Luke Campbell, who won bantamweight gold at the London 2012 Games, where Loma himself picked up his second gold medal in the lightweight divison to add to his Beijing 2008 gold.

Brit underdog Campbell reaffirmed his confidence in his own chances of winning at Thursday's press conference, claiming "to be the best you've got to beat the best", and that his Olympic experience in his hometown will stand him in good stead.

