WATCH Ukraine & UK go to battle: Lomachenko v Campbell press conference LIVE from London (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 12:19 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 13:05
Getty Images / Dan Istitene
Pound for pound number one fighter in the world, Ukraine's Vasyl Lomachenko, takes on challenger Luke Campell in the British fighter's back yard at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night with Loma's world lightweight titles at stake.

Champion 'Loma' will defend his WBA, WBO and Ring magazine 135lbs titles, while the vacant WBC belt will also be up for grabs. Challenger and underdog Campbell will be making his second attempt at winning a world title.

The fight will be a meeting of two Olympic gold medalists; Lomachenko and Campbell both won gold at the 2012 London Games in the lightweight and bantamweight divisions respectively.

Loma, who has since gone on to capture three world titles in three different weight classes and is widely considered the best boxer in the world, won his first Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 at featherweight.

