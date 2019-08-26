 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Jon Jones ‘puts beef aside’ in message of sympathy to UFC rival Cormier after father’s death

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 20:25
Get short URL
Jon Jones ‘puts beef aside’ in message of sympathy to UFC rival Cormier after father’s death
© Getty Images / AFP / Sean M. Haffey
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has put aside his bitter rivalry with Daniel Cormier to offer his former opponent his condolences on the death of his father.

Former two-weight world champion Cormier shared the news at the weekend that his father, Percy Benoit, had lost his battle with cancer.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Cormier paid tribute to a man he said was “the bravest, strongest, hardest working and most caring person I’ve ever known.”

Also taking to social media, current UFC light heavyweight champion Jones reached out to Cormier to offer him his sympathy.

“All beef aside, I’m really sorry about your loss DC. Know that he’s in heaven with the opportunity to watch you front row and center for the rest of your life. Continue living a life that makes him proud. Thoughts go out to you and your family today,” Jones wrote.

The pair have met twice in the octagon, with Jones winning the first bout against the then-unbeaten Cormier in January 2015 via unanimous decision.

The pair’s second fight came at UFC 214 in July 2017, with Jones winning via third-round KO, although the bout was later ruled a no contest when Jones tested positive for banned substances.

That led to a 15-month ban from USADA, although Jones has since returned to reclaim and subsequently defend the light heavyweight title once held by Cormier.

Cormier, 40, lost his heavyweight crown in a rematch with Stipe Miocic at UFC 242 on August 17, opening up questions as to whether he would call time on his gilded MMA career.

Also on rt.com UFC 241: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies