Jon Jones ‘puts beef aside’ in message of sympathy to UFC rival Cormier after father’s death

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has put aside his bitter rivalry with Daniel Cormier to offer his former opponent his condolences on the death of his father.

Former two-weight world champion Cormier shared the news at the weekend that his father, Percy Benoit, had lost his battle with cancer.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Cormier paid tribute to a man he said was “the bravest, strongest, hardest working and most caring person I’ve ever known.”

Also taking to social media, current UFC light heavyweight champion Jones reached out to Cormier to offer him his sympathy.

“All beef aside, I’m really sorry about your loss DC. Know that he’s in heaven with the opportunity to watch you front row and center for the rest of your life. Continue living a life that makes him proud. Thoughts go out to you and your family today,” Jones wrote.

The pair have met twice in the octagon, with Jones winning the first bout against the then-unbeaten Cormier in January 2015 via unanimous decision.

The pair’s second fight came at UFC 214 in July 2017, with Jones winning via third-round KO, although the bout was later ruled a no contest when Jones tested positive for banned substances.

That led to a 15-month ban from USADA, although Jones has since returned to reclaim and subsequently defend the light heavyweight title once held by Cormier.

Cormier, 40, lost his heavyweight crown in a rematch with Stipe Miocic at UFC 242 on August 17, opening up questions as to whether he would call time on his gilded MMA career.