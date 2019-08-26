‘I feel very Russian!’ Roy Jones Jr. performs hip hop set in Chelyabinsk at Kovalev-Yarde (VIDEO)

Boxing icon Roy Jones Jr. entertained fans with a hip hop set in Chelyabinsk, Russia, where he told RT Sport "I feel very Russian" before the Sergey Kovalev vs Anthony Yarde WBO world title fight in the city.

Born and raised in Florida, Jones is one of the sport's greatest all-time fighters, winning world titles from middleweight to heavyweight during a 75-fight pro career which he began a year after representing the USA at the 1988 Olympics.

During most of that career, Jones topped many pound-for-pound lists and reigned as light-heavyweight ruler from 1997-2001, most of that as undisputed champion.

Jones received a Russian passport in 2015 from President Vladimir Putin and told expectant fans in Chelyabinsk “I’m Russian” before performing his signature hip hop songs ‘Can’t be Touched’ and Y'All Must've Forgot’, where RT sport caught up with the former four-weight world champion.

“I feel really good, I enjoyed myself. I love it,” the 50-year-old told RT Sport. “I feel very Russian. Because of the love and the respect and the whole aroma about the situation.

"When people love you that much, you feel like they embrace you. You feel like they are your family, your brothers and your sisters. So I feel very good being Russian too."