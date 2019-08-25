McGregor & Mayweather offered chance to face off again… on Japanese TV challenge show

A sequel to the lucrative 2017 bout between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reportedly in the works – although in various challenges on Japanese television rather than in the ring.

McGregor and Mayweather, along with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, have been linked with appearing on a live version of TV show 'Superstars' on New Year's Eve, per claims in the UK press.

The three prizefighters would reportedly compete against each other in a series of challenges which will test their speed, endurance and strength.

The report states that McGregor is "close" to agreeing a $12.35 million deal to appear on the show alongside Mayweather and Nasukawa, which will come a year after the undefeated boxer defeated the Japanese youngster in an exhibition boxing match for the Rizin promotion last December.

Due to McGregor's contract with the UFC, no challenges depicting combat of any kind will be allowed but the Irishman is free to take part in a range of limited activities.

"Conor is on the edge of signing," the Daily Star reports a source as saying of the potential deal.

"There is no direct combat involved so it doesn’t breach his UFC contract and he should be fine to take part."

The original British TV show was broadcast in the 1970's and showed competitors being graded on taking part in 10 different challenges, with a winner being crowned once all the tasks are completed.

The programme was brought out of retirement in 2012 with a host of British Olympians following the Olympic Games in London, which was won by Anthony Joshua.

In recent days it was reported by various outlets that Rizin president Nobuyuki Sakakibara was planning something "quite strange" which could involve Conor McGregor, but the same reports denied Mayweather's involvement but said that Oscar De La Hoya may be involved.

However, the undefeated 50-0 boxer was recently pictured in Japan and speculation persists that Rizin are keen to arrange another one-off deal with the pugilist for their annual year-end card.