‘Greatest knock of all time’: Ben Stokes hits incredible century to keep England Ashes hopes alive
Chasing a mammoth 359 second innings target to win – and knowing that a draw or defeat would mean Australia retain the Ashes – Stokes hit 135 not out in a thrilling match as England ended on 362-9 to win by one wicket and level the series at 1-1.
England looked on the brink of defeat before Stokes and tail-ender Jack Leach put on a last-wicket stand of 76 – with just one run coming from Leach – to secure victory in Leeds.
That decisive moment when @benstokes38 leveled the series for England 🏴#Ashes19pic.twitter.com/MdE1qWl1zI— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) August 25, 2019
Stokes - who was the hero of England's thrilling World Cup final win against New Zealand earlier this summer - had survived his helmet being smashed by a bouncer at the start of the day before a superhuman effort to keep his team alive while the wickets fell all around him.
He was dropped by Marcus Harris with 17 needed to win, while Leach escaped being run out in the following over as Nathan Lyon failed to gather the ball.
Stokes then survived what looked like a strong LBW appeal from Australia, who had by that stage exhausted all their reviews, and smashed home a four for the winning runs in front of an incredulous yet ecstatic Headingley crowd.
Stokes’ heroics had social media in thrall to what was hailed as one of the all-time great innings by an England player.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 25, 2019
Benjamin Stokes - you F*CKING LEGEND!!!!!!!’👏👏👊👊👊👊👏
Greatest knock of all time .... Must be .... @benstokes38 .... I LOVE YOU ....#Ashes— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019
It's Ben Stokes' world - we're just living in it.#Ashes#bbccricketpic.twitter.com/PMJs3udlJv— Test Match Special (@bbctms) August 25, 2019
That was special from Ben Stokes. Single handedly winning the test match. Great viewing— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2019
I have no sister but if I did I’d want her to marry Ben Stokes.— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) August 25, 2019
Do we need to bother with any other contenders for Sports Personality Of The Year?— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 25, 2019
The teams now head to Old Trafford at the start of September for the fourth test of five, with England’s hopes remarkably still alive thanks to Stokes.