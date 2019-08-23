 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'I feel absolutely terrible’: Russian NHL star Kuznetsov on 4-year cocaine ban

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 15:58 Edited time: 23 Aug, 2019 16:16
Get short URL
'I feel absolutely terrible’: Russian NHL star Kuznetsov on 4-year cocaine ban
Evgeny Kuznetsov © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
Russian ice hockey star Evgeny Kuznetsov has said he feels “absolutely terrible” after being slapped with a four-year national team ban imposed by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for a failed drug test.

On Friday, the international hockey governing body revealed that Kuznetsov’s doping probe taken at the 2019 IIHF World Championships had tested positive for cocaine.

READ MORE: Russian NHL star Kuznetsov handed 4-year ban for positive cocaine test

The Washington Capitals forward, who accepted the penalty, said he was sorry to disappoint his fans and family, adding that the inability to wear the Russian jersey for four years will be tough for him.

Not being able to put that sweater on for four years is very hard to take. I have disappointed so many people that are important to me, including my family, teammates and friends,” Kuznetsov said.

I realize that the only way I can win you back is to take ownership of my situation and my actions from this point forward," he added.

The Washington Capitals said in a statement released on Friday that they are “disappointed with this development and take this occurrence seriously."

The club stressed that they will cooperate with the NHL to “determine the next steps” in resolving the controversial issue. The IIHF ban does not cover NHL games.

Also on rt.com ‘Not in love with the coco?’ NHL star Kuznetsov denies drug use as ‘cocaine’ video appears online

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies