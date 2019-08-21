'We want to unify the division & fight Canelo': Kovalev reveals plans after Yarde KO promise

Sergey Kovalev has revealed his plans to unify the light heavyweight division and then face Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez after promising to KO unbeaten challenger Anthony Yarde in his WBO title defence on Saturday.

Three-time world champion Kovalev faces unbeaten Yarde at ‘Traktor’ Ice Arena in his hometown Chelyabinsk on Saturday night, where he makes the first defence of his title since winning it back from Eleider Alvarez in their rematch in February.

Kovalev, who is one of boxing's most feared punchers with 28 KOs from his 33 wins, against 3 losses and one draw, first became champion in 2013 when he stopped another Brit in former champion Nathan Cleverly, and then unified the division by beating Hall of Fame fighter Bernard Hopkins, a fight which saw him become Ring magazine 'fighter of the year' for 2014.

Stopping short of looking past Yarde, who has 17 knockouts from his perfect 18-0 record in the paid ranks so far, Kovalev said he is again setting his sights on unifying the 175lbs division, and admitted that a fight with the Englishman is a “strategic step” on the way.

“Before we had a definite opponent, I had time for a voluntary and a mandatory opponent when I won the title a third time [against Alvarez], and there were a few options for opponents. But I wanted to unify all the belts,” Kovalev said at a pre-fight press conference on Wednesday.

The light heavyweight division is currently one of the most talent-rich weight categories in boxing, with Kovalev's compatriots Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev holding the WBA and IBF belts respectively, the latter of those will face WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk in his own unification fight in October, made official in the last few days.

Kovalev admits it his goal to solve the riddle of which of the four champions is the best, and that a mandatory defence - in which the WBO would dictate a next-in-line opponent - would provide a hiccup.

“Now in our weight category there are four champions and no one knows who is the best. We will begin steps towards unification fights, which means after the next one or two fights I’ll be called for a mandatory defence, and that would be a spanner in the works,” the 36-year-old said.

Before a fight with Yarde was made official, Kovalev was rumored to fight another Alvarez - Mexican TV darling Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - and the Russian confirmed that Canelo's team made a concrete offer three weeks ago, but Kovalev had his own reasons for turning down the sport's most bankable star.

“There was an offer, but this was already set in stone. There were active preparations ongoing for a fight, we had a fight poster, we sold tickets, and I would have taken it and split. But then how could I look my countrymen in the eye?," he said.

Kovalev said that he will return to the offer should he be successful in his defence on Saturday, which will give him an opportunity to fight Canelo, and if the terms are still "interesting" to the Mexican. As it turned out, the Russian will face unbeaten British prospect Anthony Yarde, who maneuvered himself into position for a shot at the title by winning the WBO inter-continental belt.

The East London man seemed to have gotten under Kovalev's skin during the buildup, posting several images on Instagram knocking out the champion which the Russian deemed offensive, but the 28-year-old showed nothing but respect to the more experienced man during Wednesday's presser.

“This fight is a huge opportunity and provides huge motivation. Everything will be clear on the night of August 24, when we meet in the ring. I respect Sergey. He’s experienced, strong and a serious boxer who has unified the titles," a reserved yet confident Yarde said.

“But I’m young and ambitious, I believe in myself and my trainer and I will do everything for the victory. I want to end the fight early with a knockout, but first of all I want to be myself in the ring.”

Despite having landed without his baggage at Chelyabinsk airport, the boxer complimented the capital of Russia’s South Ural region, and said the city was “beautiful” with “hospitable people.”

“I am pleased to be here. It's a very beautiful city and hospitable people. And I came here to do my job and am going to enjoy being here,” he said.

Both men have promised knockout victories on Saturday, with Kovalev saying a "spectacular win" would be "necessary".