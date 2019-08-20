‘Candy and porn’: Former NBA star Lamar Odom gives up adult movies and sweet treats

Two-time NBA champion and 2004 Olympian Lamar Odom has revealed that he cut out porn and candy from his life in a pursuit to return to professional basketball.

The 39-year-old was recently deactivated from the Big3 – a professional basketball league featuring All-Stars, Hall of Famers, and world champions – for being out of shape.

READ MORE: ‘I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks’- ex-NBA star Odom on his 3-day cocaine overdose coma

“Candy and porn,” Odom said when asked what he has excluded from his life. “I’m trying to be better.”

The former basketball star claims he hasn’t watched porn for over a month, adding that he was trying to stick to a ‘healthier’ lifestyle

He also said that his girlfriend and personal fitness coach, Sabrina Parr, is helping him with his diet and workouts.

Also on rt.com NBA star Lamar Odom admits to using fake penis to pass drug test for 2004 Olympic Games

Odom, who previously claimed to have had sex with more than 2000 women, including strippers and prostitutes, said he is working on changing his life.

In May, the ex-NBA star revealed that he cheated during the 2004 Athens Olympics by using a fake penis to undergo doping control.