 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Candy and porn’: Former NBA star Lamar Odom gives up adult movies and sweet treats

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 13:59
Get short URL
‘Candy and porn’: Former NBA star Lamar Odom gives up adult movies and sweet treats
Lamar Odom © REUTERS / Danny Moloshok
Two-time NBA champion and 2004 Olympian Lamar Odom has revealed that he cut out porn and candy from his life in a pursuit to return to professional basketball.

The 39-year-old was recently deactivated from the Big3 – a professional basketball league featuring All-Stars, Hall of Famers, and world champions – for being out of shape.

READ MORE: ‘I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks’- ex-NBA star Odom on his 3-day cocaine overdose coma

Candy and porn,” Odom said when asked what he has excluded from his life. “I’m trying to be better.”

The former basketball star claims he hasn’t watched porn for over a month, adding that he was trying to stick to a ‘healthier’ lifestyle

He also said that his girlfriend and personal fitness coach, Sabrina Parr, is helping him with his diet and workouts.

Also on rt.com NBA star Lamar Odom admits to using fake penis to pass drug test for 2004 Olympic Games

Odom, who previously claimed to have had sex with more than 2000 women, including strippers and prostitutes, said he is working on changing his life.

In May, the ex-NBA star revealed that he cheated during the 2004 Athens Olympics by using a fake penis to undergo doping control.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies