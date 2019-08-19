Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic among contenders for FIFA Puskas Award 2019 (VIDEO)

Some of football's most recognizable names, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi, make up the 10-person shortlist for the 2019 FIFA Puskas Award, the annual poll to determine the year's most spectacular strike.

Messi's sumptuous La Liga lob against Real Betis last March is among the favorites to win this year's Puskas Award, which could see him claim two major honors with the Argentinian star the favorite to land the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

But, for all of his honors, Messi has yet to win this particular award despite being nominated on seven different occasions.

The competition will come from Ibrahimovic's improbable taekwondo-style goal for LA Galaxy last year, a goal which was the 500th of the giant Swede's career, while Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend is the sole Premier League representative on the list for his stunning long-range volley against champions Manchester City in December.

Billie Simpson, a female player for Northern Irish side Cliftonville Ladies, is also included for a strike from inside her own half last year, as is Amy Rodriguez of American side Utah Royals.

The goals can be viewed here.

Liverpool's Mo Salah was crowned the winner of the 2018 iteration of the award for his solo goal against Premier League rivals Everton last year.

FIFA Puskas Award 2019

Billie Simpson - Sion Swifts Ladies vs Cliftonville Ladies (9 August 2018)

Fabio Quagliarella - Sampdoria vs Napoli (2 September 2018)

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Toronto FC vs LA Galaxy (September 15, 2018)

Andros Townsend - Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (22 December 2018)

Juan Fernando Quintero - River Plate vs Racing Club (10 February 2019)

Dániel Zsóri - Debrecen FC vs Ferencváros (16 February 2019)

Lionel Messi - Real Betis vs FC Barcelona (17 March 2019)

Matheus Cunha - Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig (6 April 2019)

Amy Rodriguez - Utah Royals vs Sky Blue FC (16 June 2019)

Ajara Nchout - Cameroon vs New Zealand (20 June 2019)

A fan vote of the above goals will narrow the choices down to a top three, at which point a panel of FIFA experts will determine the best individual goal.

The winner will be revealed at the FIFA Football Awards in Milan on September 23.