‘Abhorrent’: Chelsea slam racist abuse directed at Tammy Abraham after UEFA Super Cup defeat

Chelsea Football Club has issued a statement condemning the racist abuse aimed at young striker Tammy Abraham after the Blues’ penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup Final in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

After seeing the previous nine penalty takers convert their spot-kicks, Abraham took Chelsea’s crucial fifth penalty in the shoot-out, but saw his effort saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian as the Merseyside club captured the trophy after a dramatic match at Vodafone Park.

Abraham was subsequently targeted by a host of racist posts on social media following the game, and Chelsea have moved swiftly to condemn the posts aimed at the 21-year-old forward.

“We are disgusted with the abhorrent posts we have seen on social media,” said a club spokesman.

“Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behavior unacceptable. It has no place at this club and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behavior, we will take the strongest possible action against them.”

Last season the club banned a fan for life for using “racially abusive language” towards Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling, while six fans were suspended for “abusive language and threatening and aggressive behavior” towards the same player.

Chelsea’s statement followed hot on the heels of a strong call for action by the anti-racism charity Kick It Out, who said the abuse “…is now increasingly predictable, but no less disgusting.”

Their statement continued: “We send our support to Tammy and reiterate our call for Twitter and other social companies to clamp down on this level of abuse.

“This is a call to action - we want to know what they are going to do to tackle this insidious problem.”

Racist abuse continues to be an issue within the English game, with Southend United’s Theo Robinson, Stoke City’s James McClean, Barnsley’s Bambo Diaby and the sister of Fulham defender Cyrus Christie were all victims of discriminatory abuse on the opening weekend of the English Football League (EFL) season.