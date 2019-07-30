Lifetime ban for Chelsea fan accused of racially abusing Raheem Sterling

Chelsea Football Club have confirmed they have issued a lifetime ban to a supporter accused of racially abusing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during a game at Stamford Bridge in December.

Along with the lifetime ban, five other supporters were sanctioned regarding their behavior at the home Premier League game against City last season.

The decision comes after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to initiate criminal proceedings against any of the six men, and Chelsea elected to conduct their own investigation into events on December 8, during the club’s 2-0 victory over City.

Colin Wing, a 60-year-old father-of-two, has received his lifetime ban for what Chelsea call “the use of racially abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour,” which was directed against City and England winger Sterling.

In light of the decision by the CPS not to charge the individual, the London club said that Wing had not received his lifetime ban on the basis of whether a criminal offense had been committed but instead based upon his behavior breaching “the ticketing terms and conditions.”

In a statement on the club’s website, Chelsea explain that the decision to sanction the six supporters was taken after “reviewing video evidence, interviewing potential witnesses and obtaining expert opinions from two lip reading professionals.”

Five other supporters have been temporarily excluded from attending any football matches at Stamford Bridge for what the club described as “the use of abusive and threatening and aggressive behaviour.”