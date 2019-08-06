 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Russian girls react to cricket for the 1st time...with surprising results!

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 15:58
﻿Despite having 2.5 billion fans worldwide, Russia's Sports Ministry recently refused to recognize cricket as a sport. But is cricket really such a foreign concept in Russia, and what does the average Russian know about cricket?

Due to a lack of regional affiliations in the country, Russia refused to grant cricket sporting status despite allowing full recognition to bizarre pastimes footgolf, sports yoga and model plane flying.

Cricket is played in, with the exception of Great Britain, countries with warm year-round climates such as South Asia, Australasia and the Caribbean, perhaps not suitable for the snow, sub-zero temperatures, and icy rivers of the Russian terrain.

With that in mind, RT Sport took two Russians with no prior knowledge of cricket to see if the sport had any chance of catching on in the country - and here's how they reacted.

