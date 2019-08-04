Roof collapses on disabled fans as Rangers celebrate stoppage-time winner at Kilmarnock (VIDEO)

Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock are launching an investigation into an incident during their 2-1 defeat to Rangers, when the roof of their disabled section for away fans collapsed under the weight of celebrating 'Gers fans.

A stoppage-time header from Connor Goldson gave Steven Gerrard's side the victory at Rugby Park as wild scenes unfolded in the away end.

A number of Rangers fans invaded the pitch to celebrate their last-gasp victory, while a few fans climbed onto the roof of the disabled away section to continue their celebrations.

But when the weight of the fans became too much for the canopy to handle, the roof collapsed onto the disabled Rangers fans underneath.

Rangers fans celebrating their late winner by jumping on the roof of the disabled section then it breaks looooooool pic.twitter.com/CDQakc5FsY — Chris (@Iufchris) August 4, 2019

Stewards helped the disabled fans out from the damaged stand before the final whistle eventually sounded.

According to a report from the BBC, there were technical problems with the electronic turnstiles at the away end at Kilmarnock's Rugby Park ground, causing issues for Rangers fans looking to get into the stadium.

It required police intervention to help manage the crowds, but all away fans were reportedly inside the ground within 15 minutes of the match kicking off.